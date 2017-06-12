Martin, Morales hit key HRs to sink Rays

Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin had a flair for the dramatic Wednesday night as the Blue Jays beat the Rays, 7-6, to split their two-game series in Toronto. With the game knotted at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Martin took the second pitch he saw from Jose Alvarado , a 98.7 mph fastball, and drove it deep into the left-field bleachers for what turned out to be the game-winning home run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.