Mariners use long ball to slug their way past Rays, 12-4

Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night. Seattle jumped on Odorizzi for five runs in the first, although none were earned after Brad Miller's error at second base helped create the big inning.

