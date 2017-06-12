Marc Topkin's takeaways on Thursday's Rays-Tigers game
Give 1B Logan Morrison credit for consistency . He does interviews saying he is far from impressed with his good start and feels like he should be doing more, then he goes out and does so, singling Thursday to score the first run and doubling in the second.
