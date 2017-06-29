Marc Topkin's takeaways from Thursday's Rays-Pirates game

RHP Chris Archer threw some pitches that had bad results , such as the homers by ex-mate John Jaso and Gregory Polanco, but the one he threw that coincidentally hit Josh Harrison after the Pirates plunked the Rays' Evan Longoria was a good one. It will be interesting to see how quickly the Rays entrust RHP Brad Boxberger , who finally came off the DL on Thursday, in a key situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.