Marc Topkin's takeaways from Friday's Rays-Orioles game

The Rays had a very, well, Rays sequence in the sixth inning , loading the bases with no outs on a leadoff single by Evan Longoria and two walks but getting nothing out of it as Wilson Ramos grounded into a double play and Tim Beckham struck out. Orioles LF Joey Rickard gave the Rays more stinging reminders of what they lost out on by leaving him unprotected in the December 2015 Rule 5 draft, making spectacular catches on back-to-back plays, doubling in a run and hitting a tying homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.