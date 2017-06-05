Mallex Smith has 3 hits; Rays beat Athletics 5-4
Mallex Smith had three hits and used his speed to set up the go-ahead run and the Tampa Bay Rays took three of four from the Oakland Athletics with a 5-4 victory Sunday. Smith had a bunt single leading off the seventh and went to third after reliever Daniel Coulombe was charged with an error for an errant throw to first that ended up in the right-field corner.
