Longo helps Rays take Game 1 in extras
Evan Longoria 's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th gave the Rays a 6-5 win over the A's in the first game of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field -- the Major Leagues' first scheduled doubleheader since the A's hosted the Angels on July 16, 2011. Peter Bourjos singled off Liam Hendriks to start the 10th and moved to second on a wild pitch.
