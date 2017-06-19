LoMo honors dad with #ASGWorthy day
After every homer he's hit since 2011, Logan Morrison looks skyward and gives a quick military-style salute. The gesture is a nod to his late father, Tom, who served 28 years with the United States Coast Guard.
