Leading Off: a's-Rays in MLB's 1st set twinbill since 2011
The Tampa Bay Rays host Oakland in the first scheduled doubleheader in the big leagues since July 16, 2011, when the Angels visited the A's. The 2:10 p.m. EDT start will mark the second doubleheader ever at the domed Tropicana Field - the other was Sept.
