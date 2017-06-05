Leading Off: a's-Rays in MLB's 1st se...

Leading Off: a's-Rays in MLB's 1st set twinbill since 2011

Read more: Daily Herald

The Tampa Bay Rays host Oakland in the first scheduled doubleheader in the big leagues since July 16, 2011, when the Angels visited the A's. The 2:10 p.m. EDT start will mark the second doubleheader ever at the domed Tropicana Field - the other was Sept.

Chicago, IL

