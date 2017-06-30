Kolarek Becomes 24th Terp to Reach MLB
PITTSBURGH Former Maryland pitcher Adam Kolarek became the 24th Terrapin to play in Major League Baseball when he debuted for the Tampa Bay Rays in Thursday night's contest with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Kolarek, who had spent eight years in the minors and made 357 pro appearances before reaching "The Show", entered in the seventh inning and recorded the last out of the frame.
