Kiermaier nearly gives up 4th Little ...

Kiermaier nearly gives up 4th Little League HR

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Kiermaier nearly gives up 4th Little League HR It almost happened ... again! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/rays-outfielder-kevin-kiermaier-fourth-little-league-home-run-mlb-video-rays-white-sox Kevin Kiermaier is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, but this season, something weird has happened to him out in center field. He already has more errors in 61 games this season than he committed all of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC