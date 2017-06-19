Jun 23 7:00 AM Morning after off day: Rays ready for slumping O's
The Rays will attempt tonight to do what so far has been impossible this season: climb four games above .500. Thursday's 6-3 loss at home to the Indians was the O's 13th loss in their last 19 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
