Jake Faria's performance solving one of Rays' roster dilemmas

The rookie right-hander rolled Sunday to his third straight win in as many tries, striking out nine while working seven strong innings in the 9-1 victory that gave the Rays a split of the four-game series with the Tigers and a 3-3 road trip. The Rays weren't sure what they were getting when they summoned Faria for what was supposed to be a one-start June 7 cameo until Matt Andriese's injury turned out to be more serious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.