Harrison singles to end Cobb's no-hit bid leading off 7th
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb winds up during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb reacts after delivering a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC