Harrison singles to end Cobb's no-hit...

Harrison singles to end Cobb's no-hit bid leading off 7th

23 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Josh Harrison has broken up a no-hit bid by Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb in the seventh inning. Cobb pitched three perfect innings Tuesday before Harrison walked with one out in the fourth.

