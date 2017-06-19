Hamilton rundown ends in a rare putout
Because of his speed, Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton can even make rundowns more interesting. Even though the Rays got their man caught between third base and home, they needed five men to do it because Hamilton was quick on his feet.
