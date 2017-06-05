Garcia, Sanchez, Frazier homer as White Sox beat Rays 4-2
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez scores after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia follows the flight of his home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
