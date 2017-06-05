Four dead in 'murder-suicide' at Pennsylvania supermarket

Estranged husband of NBC vice president 'chokes their seven-year-old daughter to death in her bed', two months after his wife filed for divorce and one day after he surrendered the family home Dramatic moment armed robber opens fire on police from bus in broad daylight in front of terrified civilians - just minutes before they shoot him dead Major League Baseball opens investigation into Tampa Bay Rays catcher Derek Norris after his former fiancee claims he physically abused her and once put her in a choke hold What do YOUR dreams mean? From bees and crowns to puppies and pairs of shoes, expert reveals what they say about you FBI busts 33 alleged Russian mobsters who 'tried to set up illegal poker parlors in Brooklyn, did murder-for-hire, and illegally trafficked tens of thousands of pounds of CHOCOLATE' Britain head to the polls as voters have their say in the Brexit election - and who ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.