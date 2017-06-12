For starters: Wild-card holding Rays at Blue Jays, with no Tim Beckham again

After grabbing on to the second wild-card spot in the AL with Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blue Jays, the Rays look to get to a season-high four games over .500 when they wrap this two-game series with the Blue Jays tonight. The Rays will be again without SS Tim Beckham, who sat out Tuesday with a sore right knee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.