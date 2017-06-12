For starters: Rays at Tigers, with Alex Cobb pitching, weather permitting
RHP Alex Cobb will make his 100th career start as the Rays take on the Tigers tonight at 7:10, weather permitting. There was heavy rain in Detroit this afternoon, and more rain, to some degree, is forecast for much of the early evening, so there may be some uncertainty on when and if the game starts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC