For good of the Rays, Tim Beckham should embrace move to second

But as the ramifications of Monday's trade spread through their clubhouse and onto the field in Tuesday's 4-2, 10-inning win over the Pirates A ?? including Hechavarria introducing himself with a dazzling play A ?? there was one significant thing unsaid: How would Tim Beckham, who lost his job at short and got bumped to second base for now, handle it? Beckham refused to talk about it, relaying word through the Rays PR department then directly to the Tampa Bay Times . Especially since the Rays still need him to be a key contributor if they are going to make a run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.