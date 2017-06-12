Fantasy Plays: Handling Smith's chanc...

Fantasy Plays: Handling Smith's chance, Garcia's breakout

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada waits as Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Featherston rounds the bases on a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Toronto. Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia hits a two-run double off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Alec Asher during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC