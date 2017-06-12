Drew Rasmussen Drafted By The Tampa B...

Drew Rasmussen Drafted By The Tampa Bay Rays In The Compensatory First Round

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected Oregon State right handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen with the 31st overall pick in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB draft The man behind the only perfect game in OSU history, a 103 pitch effort against Washington State during his freshman campaign, has been selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the competitive balance portion of the 1st round of the MLB Draft. Prior to his freshman season Rasmussen was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 39th round of the 2014 MLB draft.

