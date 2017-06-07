DraftKings Early MLB Picks For June 7

DraftKings Early MLB Picks For June 7

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fantasy CPR

Jun 6, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Scooter Gennett hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports There are only three afternoon games today for the early DraftKings tournament, but wow, this is still a great slate! We have two aces taking the mound, but they are facing each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC