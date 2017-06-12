CUTOUT_CMU_pitchers_2_CPT_051717
Colorado Mesa's Tyler Day has been thinking about playing professional baseball since he was a freshman in college. Wednesday, those thoughts became reality when Day was picked by Tampa Bay in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft.
