[email protected]: Souza Jr. drills a home run off the catwalk
Steven Souza Jr. hits a home run off the catwalk at Tropicana Field to get the Rays on the board in the bottom of the 6th inning About MLB.com : Former Commissioner Allan H. Selig announced on January 19, 2000, that the 30 Major League Club owners voted unanimously to centralize all of Baseball's Internet operations into an independent technology company. Major League Baseball Advanced Media was formed and charged with developing, building and managing the most comprehensive baseball experience available on the Internet.
