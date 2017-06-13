Chesapeake native Zach Rutherford sel...

Chesapeake native Zach Rutherford selected by Tampa Bay in MLB Draft

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Old Dominion shortstop Zach Rutherford , a Western Branch High School alumnus, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth round of Major League Baseball's amateur draft Tuesday. He's the highest-drafted ODU baseball player since Ryan Yarbrough was selected 111th overall in the 2014 MLB draft.

Chicago, IL

