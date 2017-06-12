Castellanos leads Tigers to 13-4 rout...

Castellanos leads Tigers to 13-4 rout of Rays

Read more: Boston Herald

The Tigers got 13 hits, including seven for extra bases, and made several key defensive plays in a 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Daniel Norris got the win, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk in six-plus innings.

Chicago, IL

