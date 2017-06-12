Blue Jays healthy, ready for AL East ...

Blue Jays healthy, ready for AL East foe Rays

23 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Rays and Blue Jays meet for a third time this season, with Toronto rounding into form with some of its marquee players back in the lineup. The Blue Jays were five games under .500 on May 26, when third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki returned from injuries that shelved them in April.

