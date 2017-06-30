As Rays prepare to cross paths with Joe Maddon, the franchise continues to feel his influence
Much of what Joe Maddon did during his nine years managing the Rays is long gone, like photos of him around the Trop. There are no more themed dress-up road trips, no menagerie of exotic animals or merengue bands playing in the clubhouse, no rock music or conversations about Occam's Razor and other deep-rooted philosophies spilling from the corner office.
