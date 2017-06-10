A grand beginning for Motter, Mariners

Asked how much he was looking forward to playing his former Rays team before Friday's series opener at Safeco Field, Taylor Motter kept his answer short and sweet. Then the man filling in for injured shortstop Jean Segura for the immediate future went out and put the hurt on his previous squad, swatting a first-inning grand slam off right-hander Jake Odorizzi to give the Mariners an early 5-0 lead.

