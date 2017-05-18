Yankees blow it late in 5-4 loss to R...

Yankees blow it late in 5-4 loss to Rays | Rapid reaction

With bench coach Rob Thomson taking over for the absent Girardi, the Yankees couldn't outlast the Rays, falling 5-4, at Tropicana Field on Friday night. Longtime Yankee killer Evan Longoria provided the crushing blow -- a two-out single to left field that brought home Derek Norris from second base.

Chicago, IL

