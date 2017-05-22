Wild Pitch Helps Angels Beat Rays 3-2
Jefry Marte scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Angels' beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Monday night. The Angels, who have won six of eight, pushed across the run without a hit in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay relievers Jumbo Diaz and Ryne Stanek.
