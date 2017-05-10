Wanted: Good kids who are making a di...

Wanted: Good kids who are making a difference in Bradenton

16 hrs ago

For the second year in a row, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Bradenton Police Department are teaming up to hand out ticket vouchers for citizens hitting home runs for the City of Bradenton. The Rays donated one thousand ticket vouchers that are good for four seats to any home baseball game for the remainder of the 2017 season at Tropicana Field.

