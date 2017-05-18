Versatile Erasmo Ramirez continues to...

Versatile Erasmo Ramirez continues to prove value to Rays

While Blake Snell struggled through a 31-pitch first inning Friday evening in Durham, Erasmo Ramirez made his first start as Snell's replacement in the Rays rotation. It was the second start of the season for Ramirez and his 13th appearance overall in a game that was not over by press time.

