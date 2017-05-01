Tuesday Bantering: Aaron Sanchez returns to 10-day DL
Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list yesterday with a split right middle finger nail, which he suffered during his start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays . In that start, Sanchez threw just 13 pitches, leaving the game after the first inning.
