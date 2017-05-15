The good and bad of the Tampa Bay Ray...

The good and bad of the Tampa Bay Rays' first quarter

After the Tampa Bay Rays latest 11-2 victory against the Red Sox, their record stands two games below .500. With a 19-21 record, the Rays sit in fourth place in the AL East, making up some ground after the series win.

