The Dead Deal Era: Tampa Bay Rays find few allies in Legislature

Well into its search for a new ballpark, the Tampa Bay Rays are finding that the era of easy public money is over. Not only is the Legislature opposed to using state money for stadiums and arenas, but lawmakers are increasingly hostile to using any type of public support - even if local taxpayers agree to it.

