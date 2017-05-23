Tampa Bay Rays: Upon Further Review No Replay Necessary

The Tampa Bay Rays challenged the call on the field, and without a video review of the play, the call was reversed as the umpire in question admitted he blew the call. An umpire admitting he blew a call does not happen often, but it did in the Tampa Bay Rays game Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning when second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt did just that.

