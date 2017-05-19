Tampa Bay Rays: Shawn Tolleson Underg...

Tampa Bay Rays: Shawn Tolleson Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Rayhawk Review

Signed this offseason to bolster the bullpen, Shawn Tolleson will not throw pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays as he underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. This past winter, the Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent reliever Shawn Tolleson to a one-year deal, hoping that the veteran could find his way back to the 2015 season when he saved 35 games for the Texas Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC