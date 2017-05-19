Tampa Bay Rays: Shawn Tolleson Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Signed this offseason to bolster the bullpen, Shawn Tolleson will not throw pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays as he underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. This past winter, the Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent reliever Shawn Tolleson to a one-year deal, hoping that the veteran could find his way back to the 2015 season when he saved 35 games for the Texas Rangers.

