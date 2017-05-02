Tampa Bay Rays: Rasmus Activated, Designate Peterson

The long awaited arrival of Colby Rasmus has arrived as the Tampa Bay Rays have activated the outfielder off the DL, and designated Peterson for assignment. Prior to their game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays activated outfielder Colby Rasmus off the 10-day DL and in a corresponding move to accommodate Rasmus, Shane Peterson was designated for assignment.

