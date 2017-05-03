Tampa Bay Rays: Promote Jose Alvarado from Montgomery

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted left-hander Jose Alvarado from Double-A Montgomery, filling the need for a left-hander out of the bullpen. Without a left-hander in the bullpen since placing Xavier Cedeno on the disabled back in April, the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday promoted reliever Jose Alvarado from Double-A Montgomery and in a corresponding move optioned Chih-Wei Hu back to Triple-A Durham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.