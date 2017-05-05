Tampa Bay Rays: Predicting the 4th Overall Pick in the MLB Draft
The 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft is slated for June 12. The Tampa Bay Rays are picking fourth overall after a disappointing 68-94 finish in 2016. There's no question that there has been a lack of success in the draft with Tampa Bay Rays , but where does the blame fall? The scouting department's lack of ability to find future big leaguers? The organization's lack of ability to develop talent? It's hard to say.
