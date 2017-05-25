Tampa Bay Rays: News and Notes on Getaway Day
Upon conclusion of Thursday's game against the Angels, the Tampa Bay Rays will head west to begin a nine-game, three-city road trip with stops in Minnesota, Texas and Seattle. As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for their final game of the homestand against Los Angeles Angels and looking for split in the four-game series, they will have a welcomed addition back into their bullpen as Tommy Hunter was activated off the DL.
