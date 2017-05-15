Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: ErACEmo returns to the rotation
Late in the wild, whacky, and pretty fun game 1 of this Cleveland series, Logan Morrison made a pretty nice play reaching into the stands. LoMo played a claw-glame while reaching for the foul ball, and came away with two prizes ! Erasmo Ramirez is going back to the starting rotation, slotting into Blake Snell's spot.
