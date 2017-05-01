Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Chris Archer excellent, Alex Colome is not
Yesterday afternoon, the Rays were defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays, despite an excellent performance from Chris Archer and also the fact that the Blue Jays lost their starting pitchers after just one inning. It was another late inning blown lead that did the Rays in as they lost 3-1.
