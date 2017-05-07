Tampa Bay Rays May Be Seeing Jake Odorizzi Break Out
In his second start back from the disabled list, Jake Odorizzi dominated the Toronto Blue Jays. As he continues his success from the second half of 2016, the Tampa Bay Rays starter may finally be breaking out.
