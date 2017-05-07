Tampa Bay Rays: Matt Duffy Aims for L...

Tampa Bay Rays: Matt Duffy Aims for Late May Return

A slower than normal recovery and continued soreness from off-season surgery, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Matt Duffy is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. At the trade deadline last summer, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired shortstop Matt Duffy from the San Francisco Giants for pitcher Matt Moore even though Duffy was injured and on the disabled list.

Chicago, IL

