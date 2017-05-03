Tampa Bay Rays: Home Field Advantage?
With the first month of the season officially in the books, let's take a look at the overall record of the Tampa Bay Rays. After a promising start, the Tampa Bay Rays are turning into the same disappointing team they had in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC