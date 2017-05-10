Sports | Red Sox Rally Falls Short Ag...

Sports | Red Sox Rally Falls Short Against Tampa, Lose 5-4

Trailing 5-0, the Red Sox would score four runs in the 7th inning, but their rally would fall short as the Tampa Bay Rays would hold on for a 5-4 win on Friday night at Fenway Park. Tampa's Evan Longoria blasted a home run over the Green Monster in the fifth inning to put the Rays up 5-0 in in the game.

